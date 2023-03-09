AG given four weeks to file objections to Mirihana protesters FR petitions

March 9, 2023   11:48 am

Former captain of the Sri Lankan cricket team Angelo Mathews has become the third batsman to score 7,000 test runs for Sri Lanka.

His landmark achievement was scored during the first Test match of the two-match series against New Zealand, currently being played in Christchurch.

The all-rounder is only the third Sri Lankan batsman to score 7,000 runs in Test matches, with cricketing legends Kumar Sanagakkara and Mahela Jayawradena being his predecessors.

Mathews was bowled out by New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry for a total of 47 runs in today’s (09 March), after the hosts won the toss and elected to bowl.
The Lions have currently bagged a total of 305 runs for the loss of six wickets.

