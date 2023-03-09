Sathosa slashes prices of several essential food items
March 9, 2023 11:59 am
Lanka Sathosa has slashed the prices of 07 essential food items with effect from today (March 09).
Accordingly, the prices of Dried Chillies, Red lentils, Wheat flour, White sugar, Red raw rice (local), White Nadu rice (local) and Big onions have been reduced.
The revised prices are as follows;
|Food item
|New price
|Dried Chillies
|Rs. 1500
|Red lentils
|Rs. 339
|Wheat flour
|Rs. 230
|White sugar
|Rs. 218
|Red raw rice (local)
|Rs. 155
|White Nadu rice (local)
|Rs. 188
|Big onions
|Rs. 129