Sathosa slashes prices of several essential food items

March 9, 2023   11:59 am

Lanka Sathosa has slashed the prices of 07 essential food items with effect from today (March 09).

Accordingly, the prices of Dried Chillies, Red lentils, Wheat flour, White sugar, Red raw rice (local), White Nadu rice (local) and Big onions have been reduced.

The revised prices are as follows;

 Food item  New price
 Dried Chillies      Rs. 1500   
 Red lentils  Rs. 339    
 Wheat flour       Rs. 230     
 White sugar       Rs. 218     
 Red raw rice (local)     Rs. 155    
 White Nadu rice (local)    Rs. 188      
 Big onions     Rs. 129       

 

