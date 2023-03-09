Sri Lankan Rupee appreciates further against USD

March 9, 2023   12:49 pm

The Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR)  appreciated further against the US dollar (USD) today (09 March), with the buying rate reaching Rs. 307.36 and the selling rate recorded at Rs. 325.52. 

At the same time, the Middle Rate of the USD/ LKR SPOT Exchange Rate was recorded at Rs. 319.55.

The Sri Lankan Rupee has also appreciated against the Euro, the Pound Sterling, the Australian Dollar, the Indian Rupee, the Canadian Dollar and the Japanese Yen, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) reported.

