Appeal Court further extends interim order against PAYE taxes on judges

March 9, 2023   01:37 pm

The Court of Appeal today (09 March) extended the interim order preventing the imposing of the PAYE (Pay As You Earn) tax on the salaries of judges until 16 March.

The relevant order was issued by a bench comprising of Court of Appeal President Justice N. Bandula Karunaratne and Justice M. A. R Marikkar.

An interim order was issued by the Court of Appeal on  25 January, preventing the Inland Revenue Department (IRD)  from collecting PAYE taxes from judges following the consideration of a petition filed by an association of Sri Lanka’s District Judges and Magistrates’.

The order was issued by the Appellate Court Bench, comprising of Judges Sobhitha Rajakaruna and Dhammika Ganepola.

The association filed the petition on the grounds that deducting such a tax from the salaries of judges is not ‘appropriate’, and is against the constitutional law, and has named the Chief Accountant and the Secretary to the Ministry of Justice as respondents.

