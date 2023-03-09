Employee arrested for defrauding private firm of Rs. 40 Mn

Employee arrested for defrauding private firm of Rs. 40 Mn

March 9, 2023   01:37 pm

A person has been arrested in the Colombo Fort area for defrauding a private firm of approximately Rs. 40 million.

The arrest has been made by the officers of the Special Investigation Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Police stated that the arrested suspect, who is employed at the company in question, has carried out the fraud by altering the bills of the company.

The 34-year-old is a resident of Molpe in Moratuwa, the police said, adding that he would be produced before Mount-Lavinia Magistrate’s Court today (March 09).

