HRCSL summons Public Security Minister over conduct of police during uni. protests

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) has decided to conduct an investigation into the conduct of the police officers deployed to disperse the student activists protesting near the Colombo and Kelaniya universities earlier this week.

Accordingly, Public Security Minister Tiran Alles has been summoned to the HRCSL on Monday (March 13) for an inquiry into the matter. The lawmaker has been asked to appear before the human rights body at 10.00 a.m. on the said date.

Tense situations ensued near Colombo and Kelaniya university premises on March 07 and 08 as the police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesting university students.

The demonstrations had been staged to urge the authorities to hold the deferred elections, abolish what they called the ‘Ranil-Rajapaksa’ government, do away with the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) and scrap the unfair tax revision.

Further, the HRCSL has called for a list of senior police officers deployed to the protest sites on the aforementioned dates.

The police chief has been asked to submit the list to the human rights body before March 10.