HRCSL summons Public Security Minister over conduct of police during uni. protests

HRCSL summons Public Security Minister over conduct of police during uni. protests

March 9, 2023   03:32 pm

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) has decided to conduct an investigation into the conduct of the police officers deployed to disperse the student activists protesting near the Colombo and Kelaniya universities earlier this week.

Accordingly, Public Security Minister Tiran Alles has been summoned to the HRCSL on Monday (March 13) for an inquiry into the matter. The lawmaker has been asked to appear before the human rights body at 10.00 a.m. on the said date.

Tense situations ensued near Colombo and Kelaniya university premises on March 07 and 08 as the police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesting university students.

The demonstrations had been staged to urge the authorities to hold the deferred elections, abolish what they called the ‘Ranil-Rajapaksa’ government, do away with the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) and scrap the unfair tax revision.

Further, the HRCSL has called for a list of senior police officers deployed to the protest sites on the aforementioned dates.

The police chief has been asked to submit the list to the human rights body before March 10.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka receives final batch of school uniform material donation from China

Sri Lanka receives final batch of school uniform material donation from China

Sri Lanka receives final batch of school uniform material donation from China

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.03.09

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.03.09

Federation of University Teachers' Association launches continuous strike action

Federation of University Teachers' Association launches continuous strike action

New Postmaster General speaks on preparations for postal voting in LG election

New Postmaster General speaks on preparations for postal voting in LG election

Special Commodity Levy on imported potatoes increased

Special Commodity Levy on imported potatoes increased

Anura criticizes President for arbitrary use of powers to pressurize the judiciary

Anura criticizes President for arbitrary use of powers to pressurize the judiciary

COPE slams Export Credit Insurance Corp. for failing to develop corporate plan

COPE slams Export Credit Insurance Corp. for failing to develop corporate plan

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00