Former Malaysian prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin will be charged with corruption-related offences on Friday, the chief of the country’s anti-graft agency told Reuters.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief, Azam Baki, did not give further details, but said the agency will issue a statement later on Thursday.

Muhyiddin, who was prime minister for 17 months between 2020 and 2021, arrived at the MACC offices on Thursday morning for questioning.

Muhyiddin and his party have faced graft investigations since losing to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in a tightly contested election in November.

Anwar last year ordered a review of government projects worth billions of dollars approved by Muhyiddin, including COVID-19 relief programmes, alleging they did not follow proper procedures.

Muhyiddin has previously denied the accusations, describing them as a political vendetta.

Anwar on Thursday said he has not interfered in graft investigations involving Muhyiddin, state media Bernama reported.

Two leaders belonging to Muhyiddin’s party have been charged by the MACC with bribery over an economic recovery project launched by his government.

The MACC questioned Muhyiddin last month regarding the same project and has also frozen bank accounts belonging to Muhyiddin’s party.

The charges against Muhyiddin come ahead of regional elections due to be held in six states by mid-year, with the ex-premier’s coalition expected to pose a strong challenge to Anwar’s alliance.

Source - Reuters

-Agencies