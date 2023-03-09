Education Ministry receives final batch of school uniform material donated by China

The second and final batch of school uniform material donated by China were handed over to the Ministry of Education yesterday (08 March), the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka confirmed.

Accordingly, a total of nine million millimeters of school uniform material for 3,420,714 students have been donated by China, fully covering the requirement of the Northern, Eastern, Uva and North Central provinces, while also covering 70% of the requirement in other areas.

The first batch of the donation arrived on 13 January 2023 carrying three million fabric meters of school uniform material, while the second batch arrived in 44 containers and has already been handed over to the Ministry of Education.

Education Minister Susil Premajayantha previously assured that uniform material for the 2023 school year will be provided before 20 March.