Committee to investigate corruption charges against SLECIC General Manager

The Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) has proposed that a three-member committee be appointed by the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance to investigate corruption charges levelled against the General Manager of the Sri Lanka Export Credit Insurance Corporation (SLECIC).

The recommendation came following a revelation made during a recent COPE meeting about several accusations of corruption being made against the SLECIC General Manager, Dilruk Ranasinghe.

Speaking in this regard, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Attorney-at-Law Madhura Withanage stated that Ranasinghe should currently be ‘behind bars or in police custody’.

He accused Ranasinghe of fraudulently obtaining funds from SLECIC for his personal vehicular expenses, amongst other accusations, adding that he has also received information that Ranasinghe had defrauded the company by issuing fake bills.

Accordingly, COPE recommended that a committee be appointed to investigate these accusations and that the relevant report be submitted within three weeks.