The petition filed seeking to disqualify State Minister Diana Gamage from holding a Parliamentary seat has been fixed for hearing before the Court of Appeal on 03 and 04 April 2023.

The decision was announced by the Appellate Court bench comprising of Court of Appeal President Justice Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and Justice A. Marikkar when the case was taken up today (09 March).

The State Minister currently is at the risk of losing her Parliamentary seat on account of allegations over her citizenship, after social activist Oshala Herath filed a complaint at the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) seeking an investigation into the issuance of a diplomatic passport to the State Minister by the Department of Immigration and Emigration.



Herath alleged that issuing a diplomatic passport to the State Minister is against the Immigration and Emigration Act since she also has British citizenship.