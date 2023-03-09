Petition against State Minister Diana Gamages MP seat to be heard next month

Petition against State Minister Diana Gamages MP seat to be heard next month

March 9, 2023   06:12 pm

The petition filed seeking to disqualify State Minister Diana Gamage from holding a Parliamentary seat has been fixed for hearing before the Court of Appeal on 03 and 04 April 2023.

The decision was announced by the Appellate Court bench comprising of Court of Appeal President Justice Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and Justice A. Marikkar when the case was taken up today  (09 March).

The State Minister currently is at the risk of losing her Parliamentary seat on account of allegations over her citizenship, after social activist Oshala Herath filed a complaint at the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) seeking an investigation into the issuance of a diplomatic passport to the State Minister by the Department of Immigration and Emigration.
 
Herath alleged that issuing a diplomatic passport to the State Minister is against the Immigration and Emigration Act since she also has British citizenship.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka receives final batch of school uniform material donation from China

Sri Lanka receives final batch of school uniform material donation from China

Sri Lanka receives final batch of school uniform material donation from China

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.03.09

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.03.09

Federation of University Teachers' Association launches continuous strike action

Federation of University Teachers' Association launches continuous strike action

New Postmaster General speaks on preparations for postal voting in LG election

New Postmaster General speaks on preparations for postal voting in LG election

Special Commodity Levy on imported potatoes increased

Special Commodity Levy on imported potatoes increased

Anura criticizes President for arbitrary use of powers to pressurize the judiciary

Anura criticizes President for arbitrary use of powers to pressurize the judiciary

COPE slams Export Credit Insurance Corp. for failing to develop corporate plan

COPE slams Export Credit Insurance Corp. for failing to develop corporate plan

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00