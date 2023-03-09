Vasudeva ready to bring forth impeachment motion against President

MP Vasudeva Nanayakkara has stated that he is ready to bring forth an impeachment motion against President Ranil Wickremesinghe, if the need for such arises.

Speaking in Parliament this morning (09 March), the now-independent MP claimed that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has now become an enemy of the public in Sri Lanka, after having destroyed the livelihoods of nearly 3.5 million families.

Speaking in relation to the recent decisions made by the government in order to fulfill the IMF conditions for the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) that Sri Lanka currently awaits, Nanayakkara ridiculed the President’s recent comments that the country’s economy is recovering.

The former Minister stated that he stands ready to bring forth an impeachment motion against the President if he continues to say that the country’s situation is bettering despite the adverse effects the decisions made in line with the IMF deal has had on society and their costs of living.