Postal Dept. ready to distribute postal voting ballot papers as scheduled

The newly-appointed Postmaster General Ruwan Sarath Kumara says that the postal voting ballot papers can be distributed within the stipulated time period, if they are received on the due date.

Speaking to media after assuming duties as the new Postmaster General, Mr. Sarath Kumara pointed out that the Department of Posts was already prepared for holding the postal voting in the 2023 Local Government (LG) polls, mentioning that the voting can be done within the scheduled time period.

Although the 2023 LG election was scheduled to be held on March 09, the Election Commission announced that the polls will not be held on the scheduled date due to various reasons including the lack of funds.

On Tuesday (March 07), the commission announced that it deems April 25 as the ‘most suitable’ date to hold the 2023 Local Government polls.

The chairman of the election body, Attorney-at-Law Nimal G. Punchihewa stated yesterday (March 09) that necessary measures are being taken to conduct the postal voting from March 28 to 31 accordingly.

Thus, the delivery of the reserved packets containing the postal ballot papers to the Postal Department is scheduled to be carried out on March 21.

Meanwhile, an all-party meeting organized by the March 12th Movement was held in Colombo this afternoon (March 09) in order to discuss the obstacles to holding the LG polls.

There, a minute’s silence was observed to mark the inability to hold the election today, as scheduled.

In the meantime, MP Dullas Alahepperuma stressed that an election will not be provided and that it will have to be obtained.

He also alleged that the government is questioning when and where the election will be held, having kept Rs. 180 million of election deposits in their possession.