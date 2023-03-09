Chamal unanimously appointed Chair to Committee on Ethics and Privileges

March 9, 2023   09:41 pm

MP Chamal Rajapaksa has been unanimously appointed as the Chair to the Committee on Ethics and Privileges for the Fourth Session of the Ninth Parliament.

Member of Parliament Ali Sabri Raheem proposed the name of Chamal Rajapaksa and State Minister Vijitha Berugoda seconded it, yesterday (08), the Communications Department of Parliament said.

Accordingly, matters taken up during the Third Session of the Ninth Parliament which are in pending status were agreed to be taken into future consideration. Moreover, it was also discussed to hold a workshop for the heads of media organizations with the coordination of this committee.

It was also decided in the committee to hold a workshop to educate Members of Parliament regarding ethics and privileges.

State Ministers Kanaka Herath, Anuradha Jayaratne, Members of Parliament Jayantha Ketagoda, G. G. Ponnambalam, (Ms.) Kokila Gunawardena and Samanpriya Herath were present at this committee meeting.

