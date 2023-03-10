Spells of showers expected in several parts of the island

Cloudy skies are expected over the southern half of the country, the Department of Meteorology reported.

Accordingly, showers or thunder showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces, while several spells of showers may also occur in the Central, Uva and Eastern provinces.

Sea areas:

Showers or thunder showers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle.

Showers or thunder showers may also occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.