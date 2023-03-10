NPP member arrested over foreign job scam

A local government election candidate of the National People’s Power (NPP), vying for the Ambalantota Pradeshiya Sabha, has been arrested for defrauding money from people on the promise of employment opportunities in Thailand.

According to reports, the suspect had left the victimized people high and dry in Laos after promising them that they would be taken to Thailand.

He had surrendered via an attorney-at-law after having absconded the Foreign Employment Bureau’ investigating officials who had been searching for him.

The Foreign Employment Bureau launched an investigation into the suspect after receiving multiple complaints from people who had fallen prey to his scam.

The suspect will be produced before the Hambantota Magistrate’s Court today (March 10).