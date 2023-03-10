Man found dead in Pidurutalagala Forest Reserve

Man found dead in Pidurutalagala Forest Reserve

March 10, 2023   11:11 am

Police have found the body of a person, who died under suspicious circumstances in the Pidurutalagala Forest Reserve in Nuwara Eliya.
 
The police headquarters stated that the body was recovered during a search conducted based on information received by the Nuwara Eliya Police.
 
The body of the 72-year-old has been found last morning (March 09), when the local residents had searched for him as he had not returned after he left home to collect firewood in Pidurutalagala Forest Reserve.
 
The police headquarters further mentioned that the body remains at the scene of the incident under police protection for the magistrate’s inquest.

 

