Man nabbed with counterfeit currency notes worth Rs. 3.5 mn

The police arrested a man on Thursday (March 09) for being in possession of counterfeited currency notes worth to the tune of Rs. 3.5 million.

A total of 700 counterfeited currency notes of Rs. 5,000 have been found on the suspect at the time of the arrest.

The arrest was made in the area of Devipuram in Puthukkudiyiruppu in a raid launched based on a tip-off received by the Special Task Force (STF) officers at the Mullaitivu camp.

A counterfeit money printing machine and a mobile phone were also taken into custody, along with the 40-year-old, identified as a resident of Trincomalee.

He will be produced before the Mullaitivu Magistrate’s Court today.