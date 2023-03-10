Central Bank announces official USD exchange rates

March 10, 2023   12:59 pm

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka today (March 10) declared the buying of the US Dollar as Rs. 311.62 and the selling rate as Rs. 328.90.

This marks an uptick in the buying of the US Dollar and a drop in the selling rate in comparison to the figures published yesterday.

As per Central Bank’s figures, the buying and selling rates were at Rs. 307.36 and Rs. 325.52 per US Dollar, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Middle Rate of the USD/LKR SPOT exchange rate was recorded at Rs. 318.63.

