Customs begins clearing electric vehicles imported by migrant workers

The programme to allow Sri Lankan migrant workers to import electric vehicles with relief on duty has been launched yesterday (March 10).

Accordingly, Sri Lanka Customs has already commenced clearing the electric vehicles imported by migrant workers.

Earlier, Minister of Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara stated that the foreign remittances to Sri Lanka have increased up to USD 475 million by the end of last year, adding that this programme has contributed to the foreign remittance hike.

Through this programme, a license is issued to local migrant workers who import an electric vehicle equivalent to 50% or less of the remittance they have transmitted to Sri Lanka through legal channels.

Furthermore, the duty fees incurred when importing the vehicles should be settled in foreign currency.

However, the Foreign Employment Minister mentions that positive feedback has been received from migrant workers regarding the programme being launched.