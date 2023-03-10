Woman arrested for brutally assaulting teen girl after video goes viral

Woman arrested for brutally assaulting teen girl after video goes viral

March 10, 2023   03:58 pm

Police have arrested the woman who had brutally assaulted a girl in the Kurukulawa area of Ragama. 

A video clip of a woman who was brutally assaulting a girl was circulating on social media over the past few days.
 
Ragama Police, acting immediately on the matter, has admitted the assaulted girl in question to the Ragama Teaching Hospital and she is currently receiving treatment at the hospital under police security, the police said.
 
The 17-year-old girl, whose mother passed away, was abused by her stepmother in this manner, according to police.
 
Earlier, the police mentioned that legal action would be sought against the woman, once a court order is obtained after referring the girl to the Judicial Medical Officer.
 
Accordingly, the Ragama police officers, who arrested the 39-year-old suspected woman, have produced her before Welisara Magistrate’s Court today.

Ragama Police is conducting further investigations regarding the matter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Heated debate in parliament up over privilege issue raised on SC interim order

Heated debate in parliament up over privilege issue raised on SC interim order

Heated debate in parliament up over privilege issue raised on SC interim order

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.03.10

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.03.10

Sri Lankan areca nut exporters, farmers afflicted as India suspends imports

Sri Lankan areca nut exporters, farmers afflicted as India suspends imports

Central Bank official explains recent appreciation of LKR against USD

Central Bank official explains recent appreciation of LKR against USD

One-minute silence observed for delayed LG polls during all-party conference

One-minute silence observed for delayed LG polls during all-party conference

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Gold prices plummet after constant high

Gold prices plummet after constant high

Federation of University Teachers' Association launches continuous strike action (English)

Federation of University Teachers' Association launches continuous strike action (English)