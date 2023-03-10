Woman arrested for brutally assaulting teen girl after video goes viral

Police have arrested the woman who had brutally assaulted a girl in the Kurukulawa area of Ragama.

A video clip of a woman who was brutally assaulting a girl was circulating on social media over the past few days.



Ragama Police, acting immediately on the matter, has admitted the assaulted girl in question to the Ragama Teaching Hospital and she is currently receiving treatment at the hospital under police security, the police said.



The 17-year-old girl, whose mother passed away, was abused by her stepmother in this manner, according to police.



Earlier, the police mentioned that legal action would be sought against the woman, once a court order is obtained after referring the girl to the Judicial Medical Officer.



Accordingly, the Ragama police officers, who arrested the 39-year-old suspected woman, have produced her before Welisara Magistrate’s Court today.

Ragama Police is conducting further investigations regarding the matter.