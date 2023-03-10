PUCSL chairman files FR petition against electricity tariff hike

PUCSL chairman files FR petition against electricity tariff hike

March 10, 2023   04:26 pm

The Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), Janaka Ratnayake, has filed a Fundamental Rights (FR) Application challenging the February electricity tariff hike.

In a statement, the PUCSL Chairman has mentioned that the FR Application was filed both in his capacity as an electricity consumer and in the public interest, especially in the interest of those falling within the lowest brackets units of electricity consumed, who are hardest hit by the tariff hike.

Mr. Ratnayake has also challenged the process by which the PUCSL has purportedly approved the tariff hike proposed by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) contrary to established legal procedures.

The approval of the PUCSL is a necessary requirement for a change in tariffs, Ratnayake said, adding that there was no such lawful approval of the commission given to the proposal.

Furthermore, he claims that the purported approval given by the commission is an unlawful decision of three of the members and not a decision of the commission.

The second basis of the challenge is that the PUCSL is duty-bound to ensure that the interests of all citizens are met when approving a change in tariffs, it added.

A tariff that disproportionately affects those within lower usage brackets would put those at the lowest income levels at risk of ‘de- electrification, making even the limited units of electricity consumed by them for basic necessities inaccessible, he emphasized.

Ratnayake explains in his Petition that the most economically generated hydropower-based electricity alone would be more than sufficient to service all domestic consumers within the 0-30, 31-60 and 61-90 bands, with a significant portion of such electricity remaining for distribution among other categories.

Thus, it is unreasonable that consumers within these brackets are made to pay the price of electricity generated at a much higher cost, according to the PUCSL Chairman.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Heated debate in parliament up over privilege issue raised on SC interim order

Heated debate in parliament up over privilege issue raised on SC interim order

Heated debate in parliament up over privilege issue raised on SC interim order

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.03.10

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.03.10

Sri Lankan areca nut exporters, farmers afflicted as India suspends imports

Sri Lankan areca nut exporters, farmers afflicted as India suspends imports

Central Bank official explains recent appreciation of LKR against USD

Central Bank official explains recent appreciation of LKR against USD

One-minute silence observed for delayed LG polls during all-party conference

One-minute silence observed for delayed LG polls during all-party conference

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Gold prices plummet after constant high

Gold prices plummet after constant high

Federation of University Teachers' Association launches continuous strike action (English)

Federation of University Teachers' Association launches continuous strike action (English)