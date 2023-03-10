List of retired MPs on pension payroll made public

The list of retired Members of Parliament (MPs) who are on the pension payroll has been made public.

The relevant list was released following a request made by MPs Madura Withanage and Karunadasa Kodituwakku, under the provisions of the Right to Information Act (RTA).

Attached below is the list of retired MPs who are receiving pension payments pursuant to the Parliamentary Pensions Law (No 01 of 1977):

List of retired MPs on pension payroll by Adaderana Online on Scribd