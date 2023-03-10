Collective agreements reached with CEB, CPC trade unions on increments  Kanchana

March 10, 2023   07:29 pm

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says that collective agreements have been entered with the trade unions of Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) for 25% salary increments every 03 years without annual bonuses, allowances and other benefits.

Accordingly, annual bonuses, allowances and other benefits will not be continued or renewed, the lawmaker noted.

“I have instructed Secretary to the Ministry of Power & Energy to commence the process to terminate them,” the minister said further in a tweet.

