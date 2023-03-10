Series of trade union actions from next week

March 10, 2023   11:46 pm

The discussion on the government’s latest tax revision held between the trade union collective of professionals and the Finance Ministry officials including its Secretary today (March 10) ended without reaching an agreement.

As a result, a series of trade unions actions will be launched next week.

Following the two-hour meeting, a member of the trade union collective Prof. Aruna Shanthaarchchi told the media that the expected solutions were not proposed during the discussion.

Meanwhile, trade unions in the health and postal sectors have also decided to engage in strike actions in the coming week.

Commenting on the matter, GMOA secretary Dr. Haritha Aluthge revealed that they are planning to kick off a series of strike actions at all hospitals in Western, Central, Southern and Eastern provinces from 8.00 a.m. on Monday (March 13).

Mentioning that the GMOA members in other provinces are planning to join the trade union action from Tuesday (March 14), Dr. Aluthge warned of a continuous strike from Wednesday (March 15) if their demands are not met.

