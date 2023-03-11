Showers of thundershowers expected in several areas later today

Several spells of showers are expected in Uva Province and in Ampara, Batticaloa, Polonnaruwa and Matale districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts in the afternoon or at night.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa Province and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Trincomalee via Batticaloa.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.