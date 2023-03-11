Air quality in Colombo drops

March 11, 2023   12:06 pm

The quality of air in parts of Sri Lanka dropped this morning (March 11), with the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Colombo reaching a level of concern that is ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’ (numerical value between 101-150).

As per the air quality monitor (AQM) installed by the US Embassy in Colombo, the air quality in the island’s commercial capital has plunged to an AQI index value of 135 as at 10.00 a.m. today.

Figures from IQAir – a Swiss air quality technology company – showed that the air quality of Nuwara Eliya, Negombo, Dambulla, Ambalantota, Ratnapura and Gampaha areas are at moderate levels.

Meanwhile, Battaramulla and Kandy have also reported an air quality concern level of ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’ as the AQI index values  of these areas reached 136 and 107, respectively, this morning.

 

