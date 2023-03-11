Two saffron-robed men arrested over illegal excavation

Two saffron-robed men arrested over illegal excavation

March 11, 2023   12:45 pm

The Peradeniya Police  have arrested two saffron-robed men for the illegal excavation of antiquities.

It was revealed that the suspects were arrested during their excavation, while all the relevant equipment which were in their possession had been seized by the Police.

The suspects, aged 30 and 58, have been identified as monks of a temple in the Gannoruwa area in Kandy, and are due to be produced before the Kandy Magistrate’s Court.

Meanwhile, further investigations are underway by the Peradeniya Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Japan contributes 6.6 Million USD to WFP for SL (English)

Japan contributes 6.6 Million USD to WFP for SL (English)

PUCSL chairman files FR petition against electricity tariff hike (English)

PUCSL chairman files FR petition against electricity tariff hike (English)

SLPP wants the Ellection to be held - Kariyawasam (English)

SLPP wants the Ellection to be held - Kariyawasam (English)

April 25 declared as new date for LG Polls - Election Commission (English)

April 25 declared as new date for LG Polls - Election Commission (English)

Privilege issue raised on SC interim order taken up for debate in parliament

Privilege issue raised on SC interim order taken up for debate in parliament

NEWS IN BRIEF 'PRIME TIME'- 2023.03.10

NEWS IN BRIEF 'PRIME TIME'- 2023.03.10

Nalin Bandara says President Ranil will not let elections be held

Nalin Bandara says President Ranil will not let elections be held