Two saffron-robed men arrested over illegal excavation

The Peradeniya Police have arrested two saffron-robed men for the illegal excavation of antiquities.

It was revealed that the suspects were arrested during their excavation, while all the relevant equipment which were in their possession had been seized by the Police.

The suspects, aged 30 and 58, have been identified as monks of a temple in the Gannoruwa area in Kandy, and are due to be produced before the Kandy Magistrate’s Court.

Meanwhile, further investigations are underway by the Peradeniya Police.