Luxury cruise ship Princess Cruise docks at Colombo Port

March 11, 2023   01:02 pm

The luxury passenger ship ‘Princess Cruise’ docked at the Colombo Port this morning (11 March), with nearly 2,000 passengers aboard.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Aviation confirmed that the ship arrived this morning, carrying 1,894 tourists and 906 crew members.

A group of 159 tourists who had come aboard the ship have already left the Port, and are scheduled to visit Kandy, Pinnawala, Negombo and Ingiriya.

The 294-metre-long ship belonging to an American company arrived from Thailand and is due to leave for Dubai tonight, the Ministry confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) stated that nearly 25,000 tourists have arrived in Sri Lanka within the first week of March, while a total of 234,547 tourists have arrived in the island for 2023 thus far.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka saw a total of 24,363 tourists between 01 and 06 March, with a majority of them having been identified as Russian nationals. 

