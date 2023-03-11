Kerala cannabis with street value of Rs. 41 Mn seized in Jaffna

March 11, 2023   01:17 pm

Sri Lanka Navy impounded a consignment of Kerala cannabis weighing more than 126kg, in the beach area of Madagal in Jaffna on Friday night (March 10).

The cannabis stock was taken into custody during a foot patrol conducted by SLNS Agbo in the Northern Naval Command.

The naval personnel recovered 55 packages of Kerala cannabis inside the four suspicious sacks they took hold of.

According to Sri Lanka Navy, the gross street value of the impounded Kerala cannabis consignment is estimated to be over Rs. 41 million.

It is also believed that smugglers had left behind the consignment at the beach, due to constant naval search operations in the area.

The seized narcotic substance is kept under naval custody until it is produced for onward legal action.

The Navy reiterated that regular naval search operations are conducted in the coastal areas around the island in a bid to prevent a wide range of illegal activities. To this end, the Coastal Observation Points of the Navy play a vital role, remaining ever-alert to nefarious activities stemming from the coastal areas, a statement issued by the navy read.

