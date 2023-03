The foreign remittances earned by Sri Lankan migrant workers’ have increased to USD 407.4 million in February 2023, Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara reported.

Accordingly, an increase of 98.8% (USD 202.5 million) has been observed from February 2022 the Minister said, with only USD 204.9 million of foreign remittances having been recorded in February last year.