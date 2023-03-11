Parents of infant found abandoned inside train arrested

Parents of infant found abandoned inside train arrested

March 11, 2023   02:22 pm

The parents of the infant found abandoned inside a restroom of a train on Friday (March 10), have been arrested by the police.

The mother, 25, was apprehended at Nayabedda in Bandarawela on Friday itself while the father, 26, was taken into custody in the area of Koslanda this morning.

On Friday evening, the two-week-old baby was discovered by the passengers of Batticaloa-bound ‘Meenagaya’ express train, which was scheduled to depart the Colombo Fort railway station at 7.00 p.m.

The police and the railway authorities were called to inform of the baby before he was admitted to the National Hospital in Colombo.

The police later initiated investigations in search of the infant’s parents.

It is reported that the 26-year-old father of the baby, who was employed in the Dehiwala area, had brought his partner to his place in Colombo after learning about her pregnancy.

The baby was born on February 25.

The police said the couple is under interrogation at present.

