Body of a female found buried in a paddy field

Body of a female found buried in a paddy field

March 11, 2023   03:29 pm

The body of a young woman was found in a paddy field in the Alawathugoda area in Kandy this morning (11 March).

Accordingly, the body of a 26-year-old female was found buried in a swampy area in the paddy field this morning after her mother had alerted both, the Police and area residents that her daughter was not at home.

“When I got home and opened the door, she wasn’t there. My younger daughter showed me her sister’s muddied shoes, after which I told our neighbours. I told the Police too. Later someone told me that they found her”, the mother of the deceased said

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME'- 2023.03.11

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME'- 2023.03.11

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME'- 2023.03.11

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Japan contributes 6.6 Million USD to WFP for SL (English)

Japan contributes 6.6 Million USD to WFP for SL (English)

PUCSL chairman files FR petition against electricity tariff hike (English)

PUCSL chairman files FR petition against electricity tariff hike (English)

SLPP wants the Ellection to be held - Kariyawasam (English)

SLPP wants the Ellection to be held - Kariyawasam (English)

April 25 declared as new date for LG Polls - Election Commission (English)

April 25 declared as new date for LG Polls - Election Commission (English)

Privilege issue raised on SC interim order taken up for debate in parliament

Privilege issue raised on SC interim order taken up for debate in parliament

NEWS IN BRIEF 'PRIME TIME'- 2023.03.10

NEWS IN BRIEF 'PRIME TIME'- 2023.03.10