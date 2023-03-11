Body of a female found buried in a paddy field

The body of a young woman was found in a paddy field in the Alawathugoda area in Kandy this morning (11 March).

Accordingly, the body of a 26-year-old female was found buried in a swampy area in the paddy field this morning after her mother had alerted both, the Police and area residents that her daughter was not at home.

“When I got home and opened the door, she wasn’t there. My younger daughter showed me her sister’s muddied shoes, after which I told our neighbours. I told the Police too. Later someone told me that they found her”, the mother of the deceased said