CID launch manhunt for soldier who stole T-56 firearm from Army camp

The Homicide and Organised Crime Control Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have commenced a probe to find a soldier of the Sri Lanka Army who had reportedly stolen a T-65 firearm from the Panagoda Army Camp.

The soldier had reportedly stolen the firearm together with three magazines and a cache of 90 bullets, while investigations have revealed that he had arrived at a temple in the Godagama area with the firearm in his possession.

Accordingly, the soldier in question had asked the Chief Priest of the said temple, a close associate of his, for a bag in which he could carry his firearm, and had later fled the temple.

The Chief Priest was arrested for aiding and abetting the suspect, and was later released on bail after being produced before the Homagama Magistrate’s Court, Police said.