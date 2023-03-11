Kanchana says intl development agencies conveyed support to restructure CEB

Kanchana says intl development agencies conveyed support to restructure CEB

March 11, 2023   06:51 pm

Power & Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera says several international development agencies have communicated the assistance they can offer to restructure the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

In a tweet, the lawmaker mentioned that the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the World Bank, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have conveyed support for the process.

A meeting has been convened on Friday (March 10) to discuss the progress of restructuring the state-owned electricity utility.

Wijesekera said the roadmap and the timeline of the CEB restructuring process are expected to be duly submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers, highlighting that the reforms that can be implemented before the final Act would be initiated next week.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Public representatives trying to defer elections on pretext of privilege issue  PAFFREL

Public representatives trying to defer elections on pretext of privilege issue  PAFFREL

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME'- 2023.03.11

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME'- 2023.03.11

Monk arrested for aiding soldier who stole T-56 firearm

Monk arrested for aiding soldier who stole T-56 firearm

Body of a female found buried in a paddy field

Body of a female found buried in a paddy field

Series of trade union actions from next week

Series of trade union actions from next week

Luxury cruise ship 'Princess Cruise' docks at Colombo Port

Luxury cruise ship 'Princess Cruise' docks at Colombo Port