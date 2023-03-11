Power & Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera says several international development agencies have communicated the assistance they can offer to restructure the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

In a tweet, the lawmaker mentioned that the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the World Bank, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have conveyed support for the process.

A meeting has been convened on Friday (March 10) to discuss the progress of restructuring the state-owned electricity utility.

Wijesekera said the roadmap and the timeline of the CEB restructuring process are expected to be duly submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers, highlighting that the reforms that can be implemented before the final Act would be initiated next week.