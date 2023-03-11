Election Commissions request forwarded to Finance Minister

March 11, 2023   08:54 pm

The recent request made by the Election Commission to the Ministry of Finance that the funds required to hold the 2023 Local Government (LG) election be released has been forwarded to the Finance Minister by the Secretary to the Ministry, Commission Chairman Attorney-at-Law Nimal G Punchihewa said.

However, sources from the Department of Government Printing have claimed that they are yet to receive a response from the Ministry pertaining to the request of funds for the printing of ballot papers for the LG polls.

Meanwhile, the Returning Officers yesterday (10 March) issued special gazette notifications dated 08 March 2023, announcing a new date for the 2023 polls.

Accordingly, the upcoming election, although initially due to be held on 09 March,  is now scheduled to be held on 25 April 2023.

