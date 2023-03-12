Several spells of showers expected in parts of the country

March 12, 2023   07:34 am

The Meteorology Department says several spells of showers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Matale districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night.

A few showers may occur in the western and southern coastal areas during the morning too.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Trincomalee via Batticaloa. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo during the night.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanthurai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanthurai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

