Sri Lankan arrested with smuggled gold at Bengaluru airport

March 12, 2023   10:41 am

A  Sri Lankan attempting to smuggle in gold worth Rs 65 lakh was caught by Bengaluru Customs sleuths at Kempegowda International Airport. 

The man was arrested and the gold weighing 1.2 kilograms seized.

Sources with the customs’ air intelligence unit said the suspect aged 33 was intercepted on Wednesday night after he disembarked from Gulf Air flight GF 280 that arrived from Bahrain. 

Following passenger profiling, the smuggler was escorted away and interrogation revealed he was carrying over a kilo of gold paste in his rectum.

The man handed over the gold packed in four capsules to the investigators, who ascertained that he was working as a plumber in Tamil Nadu and had been making frequent trips to the Gulf to smuggle in gold into India, mainly through KIA.

