BASL ready to take any measures necessary to protect judicial independence

March 12, 2023   11:07 am

The Executive Committee of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has expressed its grave concern over recent statements made by MP Premnath Dolwatte and State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe pertaining to the 2023 Local Government (LG) election. 

Issuing a statement in this regard, the BASL noted that the remarks in question constitute an interference with the judicial process while also undermining its independence. 

Emphasizing the essential need for an independent judiciary in order for justice to be done between citizens and the citizen and the State, the BASL highlighted that any attempt to interfere with the independence of the judiciary as a ‘serious affront to the rule of law and the rights of thepeople of the country’. 

Ensuring its commitment to protect the independence and integrity of the judiciary, the BASL asserted that they will take nay measures in this regard, and also called on the Government to ‘learn learn from the lessons of history and to refrain from undermining the independence of the judiciary in Sri Lanka’.

