Chairman of State Trading Corporation leaves for India to inquire on delay in egg imports

March 12, 2023   11:17 am

The Chairman of the Sri Lanka State Trading Corporation (STC) has reportedly left for India in order to inquire into the delay in the stock of eggs Sri Lanka was due to receive from India. 

Accordingly, STC Chairman Asiri Walisundara left for India on Friday (10) to look into the delay in the importation of the first batch of eggs due to arrive from India, and expedite the process. 

The STC is also yet to obtain the health certificate due from the relevant animal health authorities in India in this regard, which is suspected to be the cause of the delay. 

The first consignment of imported eggs was due to arrive in Sri Lanka during the ast weekend in February, with the shipment containing two million eggs.

