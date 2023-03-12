Agriculture Ministry to look into discrepancies in fuel subsidies for farmers

Agriculture Ministry to look into discrepancies in fuel subsidies for farmers

March 12, 2023   01:30 pm

Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweear has assured that an investigation will be conducted into the delay in the provision of fuel subsidies to farmers. 

Accordingly, Amaraweera stated that an investigation into certain discrepancies in the fuel subsidy system will be conducted as all relevant authorities have been instructed to provide all farmers with fuel at a subsidized rate. 

Speaking on the recent discovery that farmers in certain areas and provinces had not received the said subsidy, Amaraweera made these remarks while speaking at an event in Angunakolapelessa. 

Moreover, the Minister further assured that the required Triple Super Phosphate (TSP) fertilizer (‘Mada Pohora’) for the upcoming season will also be provided to the farmers as soon as possible. 

Last month, Amaraweera announced the Ministry’s plans to provide TSP fertilizer to farmers at a lower price than the current retail price.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

PM invites young entrepreneurs to contribute more towards country's economy (English)

PM invites young entrepreneurs to contribute more towards country's economy (English)

Luxury cruise ship 'Princess Cruise' docks at Colombo Port (English)

Luxury cruise ship 'Princess Cruise' docks at Colombo Port (English)

Election Commission's request forwarded to Finance Minister (English)

Election Commission's request forwarded to Finance Minister (English)

Air quality drops to 'unhealthy' level in Colombo (English)

Air quality drops to 'unhealthy' level in Colombo (English)

Parents of infant found abandoned inside train arrested

Parents of infant found abandoned inside train arrested

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.11

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.11

Air quality drops to 'unhealthy' level in Colombo

Air quality drops to 'unhealthy' level in Colombo