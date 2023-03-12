Agriculture Ministry to look into discrepancies in fuel subsidies for farmers

Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweear has assured that an investigation will be conducted into the delay in the provision of fuel subsidies to farmers.

Accordingly, Amaraweera stated that an investigation into certain discrepancies in the fuel subsidy system will be conducted as all relevant authorities have been instructed to provide all farmers with fuel at a subsidized rate.

Speaking on the recent discovery that farmers in certain areas and provinces had not received the said subsidy, Amaraweera made these remarks while speaking at an event in Angunakolapelessa.

Moreover, the Minister further assured that the required Triple Super Phosphate (TSP) fertilizer (‘Mada Pohora’) for the upcoming season will also be provided to the farmers as soon as possible.

Last month, Amaraweera announced the Ministry’s plans to provide TSP fertilizer to farmers at a lower price than the current retail price.