Election Commission sends written request to Finance Minister on funds for polls

March 12, 2023   01:31 pm

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has made a written request to the Minister of Finance that the funds required to hold the 2023 Local Government (LG) election be released. 

Accordingly, the relevant request was sent to President Ranil Wickremesinghe in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies, Chairman of the Election Commission Attorney-at-Law Nimal G Punchihewa confirmed. 

This move comes shortly after the Commission was informed by the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance that no direct decisions pertaining to the release of funds can be made without the approval of the Minister. 

Meanwhile, the Secretary to the Ministry also informed the Commission yesterday (11 March) that their request pertaining to the funds has been forwarded to the Finance Minister. 

However, the Government Printer Gangani Liyanage has claimed that the Department of Government Printing is unable to commence the printing of ballot papers for the upcoming election, as they are yet to receive the required funds.

 Thus, she noted that they are unable to hand over the postal ballot papers to the relevant post offices before 20 March owing to the current situation.

