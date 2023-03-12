Duo arrested after committing several crimes disguised as cops

Duo arrested after committing several crimes disguised as cops

March 12, 2023   01:41 pm

Two persons have been arrested by the Colombo North Division of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for committing several offences while impersonating police officers. 

The arrest was made following information received by the Western Province Intelligence Division on various crimes that were committed within several areas of the Western Province. 

Accordingly, the duo was arrested with 10 grams and 100 milligrams of heroin, 83 mobile phones, four tabs and three laptops in their possession. 

The suspects, identified as 24 and 36-year-old residents of Hambantota and Pallewala, respectively, have been handed over to the Modara Police for further investigations.

