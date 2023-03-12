The Special Investigation Unit of the Sri Lanka Police has commenced a probe into the Chief Inspector of the Bandarawela Police, on the orders of the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Accordingly, the probe has been launched with regard to the Inspector’s conduct pertaining to the arrest of the mother who recently abandoned her infant inside the restroom of a train, as his conduct had allegedly been against the instructions issued by the IGP.

The Inspector in question had allegedly breached the IGP’s instructions, made known by way of a circular, with regard to the conduct that officers must follow when dealing with women and children, the office of the Police Media Unit said in a statement issued in this regard.

Thus, the relevant investigation will look into the manner in which the female suspect was arrested and later interrogated by the Inspector, on account of her causing her discomfort, after a video of the relevant questioning was recently seen circulated on local media.

The mother of the infant, aged 25, was apprehended at Nayabedda in Bandarawela on Friday (10 March), while the father, 26, was taken into custody in the area of Koslanda last morning (11 March).

On Friday evening, the two-week-old baby, who was born on 25 February, was discovered by the passengers of Batticaloa-bound ‘Meenagaya’ express train, which was scheduled to depart the Colombo Fort railway station at 7.00 p.m.

The police and the railway authorities were called to inform of the baby before he was admitted to the National Hospital in Colombo.

The police later initiated investigations in search of the infant’s parents.

It is reported that the 26-year-old father of the baby, who was employed in the Dehiwala area, had brought his partner to his place in Colombo after learning about her pregnancy.