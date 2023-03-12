Parents of abandoned infant remanded

March 12, 2023   04:44 pm

The parents of the infant who was abandoned inside a train recently have been remanded until 15 March on orders of the Bandarawela Magistrate’s Court.

The relevant order was issued by acting Magistrate Kenneth de Silva.

Meanwhile, Ada Derana’s correspondent confirmed that the mother of the infant, aged 25, was taken to the Diyatalawa Base Hospital for a medical investigation prior to her appearance in court.

She was arrested on Friday evening (10 March) at Nayabedda in Bandarawela, whle the father, aged 26, was arrested in the Koslanda area last morning (11 March).

On Friday evening, the two-week-old baby, who was born on 25 February, was discovered by the passengers of the Batticaloa-bound ‘Meenagaya’ express train, which was scheduled to depart the Colombo Fort railway station at 7.00 p.m.

The police and the railway authorities were called to inform of the baby before he was admitted to the National Hospital in Colombo.

