Tiran Alles to refrain from appearing before HRCSL for inquiry into conduct of police during protests

Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles has announced his decision to not appear before the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) tomorrow (13 March).

Accordingly, the Minister stated that he will not be appearing before the HRCSL tomorrow as he was not summoned under proper procedures, and will therefore take the required measures to inform the HRCSL of this in writing.

Alles was due to appear at the HRCSL premises at 10:00 a.m. tomorrow for an inquiry into the conduct of the police officers deployed to disperse the student activists protesting near the Colombo and Kelaniya universities last week.

The HRCSL also called for a list of senior police officers deployed to the protest sites on the aforementioned dates, and requested that the relevant list be submitted before 10 March.

Tense situations ensued near Colombo and Kelaniya university premises on 07 and 08 March after tear gas and water cannons were fired by the to disperse the protesting university students.

The demonstrations had been staged to urge the authorities to hold the deferred elections, abolish what they called the ‘Ranil-Rajapaksa’ government, do away with the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) and scrap the unfair tax revision.