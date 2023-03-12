Fuel prices likely to reduce in April

March 12, 2023   06:51 pm

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera has hinted at a potential decrease in fuel prices following the upcoming price revision.

Wijesekera explained that owing to the recent appreciation of the Sri Lankan Rupee against the US Dollar, the relief received during the importation of fuel will be transferred to the consumers.

The price revision is scheduled to take place on 01 April, with the fuel pricing formula being implemented on the first day of every month.

Thus, the Minster stated that he hopes to lower the fuel prices in the month of April.

