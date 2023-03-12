Programme launched to curb environmental damage caused by X-PRESS PEARL

Programme launched to curb environmental damage caused by X-PRESS PEARL

March 12, 2023   07:33 pm

The programme aimed at reducing the environmental damage caused to the coast of Sri Lanka by the distressed X-Press Pearl vessel which caught fire was officially launched today (12 March).

The programme was launched at Crow-Island beach in Mattakkuliya, by the Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of the Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayake.

Accordingly, the programme involves using machinery to remove the garbage from the affected coast.

The program was jointly implemented by the Marine Environment Protection Authority, Department of Coast Conservation, Ministry of Provincial Councils and Local Government, Central Environmental Authority, Environmental Police, Sri Lanka Navy, and Tudawe Brothers Private Limited.

Expressing his views on this occasion, Ratnayake said that Sri Lanka attracts tourists because of its beautiful beaches, environment, and cultural heritage, and therefore that it is everyone’s responsibility to contribute to the tourism industry by protecting the coast as well as protecting the environment for the next generation.

He added that he intends to continue implementing this coastal conservation program in a sustainable manner and that he anticipates receiving support from non-governmental organizations and resource persons in doing so.

The event was attended by Navy Commander Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, Chairman of the Marine Environment Protection Authority Asela B. Rekawa, Chairman of the Clean Ocean Force Organization Jerome Fernando, and other officials.

