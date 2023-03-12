Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 41 mn seized on Jaffna beaches

A stock of over 100 kilograms of Kerala cannabis has been seized by the Sri Lanka Navy during a foot patrol in the Jaffna area.

Accordingly, the consignment of narcotics was seized on Friday night (10 March), in the beach area of Madagal in Jaffna, during a search operation conducted by the SLNS Agbo of the Northern Naval Command.

During the foot patrol, naval personnel seized four suspicious sacks abandoned on the beach, in which 55 packages carrying nearly 127 kilograms of Kerala cannabis were recovered.

The seized stock of narcotics is estimated at a value of over Rs. 41 million, the Sri Lanka Navy reported, adding that it is likely for the stock to have been left behind by smugglers owing to constant naval search operations in the area.

While the consignment is currently in naval custody, it is due to be produced before the relevant authorities for onward legal proceedings.