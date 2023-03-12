SLPP unafraid of elections  Mahinda

March 12, 2023   09:55 pm

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has stated that the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is not afraid of elections being held, despite several parties accusing them of such.

Speaking at a SLPP district constituency committee meeting held today (12 March), Rajapaksa asserted that the SLPP is not afraid of the election, as they are a party that has worked on behalf of the villagers.

Speaking in this regard, he noted that several political parties have failed to recognize the aspirations, needs and wants of those residing in the villages.

“We are not scared of elections. We are a party that has contributed something to the villages. You can’t hold in elections and ask for votes from villagers by just winning on TV or in the newspapers”, he said.

