Navy seizes two Indian trawlers poaching in local waters

The Sri Lanka Navy seized two Indian trawlers this morning (12 March) poaching in waters northeast of Veththalakeni and off the Analativu Island.

The two trawlers were seized with 16 Indian nationals aboard while they were illegally fishing in Sri Lankan waters, Sri Lanka Navy reported.

The seized trawlers, together with 16 Indian fishermen, were brought to the Kankesanthurai Harbour and are due to be handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for onward legal proceedings.